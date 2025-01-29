Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield boosted their promotion hopes with a much-needed 3-0 comfortable win against 10-man Bromley.

The visitors had defender Omar Sowunmi sent off on 23 minutes for a challenge on Tom Naylor and opposition manager Andy Woodman was also shown a red card for his protests.

The Spireites took the lead 13 minutes later when man of the match Armando Dobra brilliantly curled in his 11th goal of the season.

It stayed that way until the 82nd minute when Dobra turned provider as he teed-up substitute Ryan Colclough to slide in a second to give them some breathing space.

And another substitute, Paddy Madden, raced clear to add a late third after being played through by John Fleck, who had also come off the bench.

The victory, just the Blues’ fifth at home in the league this season, was their first in seven in all competitions and they close the gap on the play-offs to six points.

Paul Cook made two changes from the draw against Port Vale on Saturday with Ryheem Sheckleford replacing the injured Janoi Donacien, and new signing Dylan Duffy was given his debut in place of Colclough. Ollie Banks came back into the squad after serving a three-match ban. There were no places for Bailey Hobson or Kane Drummond.

Bromley finished 17 points behind the Spireites last season but won promotion through the play-offs and were only one place and one point behind them before kick-off. The Ravens were without a win in four in all competitions but with Michael Cheek, the division’s second top scorer and who always finds the net against Town, in the ranks then they were always going to be a difficult opponent and they had the sixth best away record in the league.

It was an uneventful first 20 minutes with the only shot on target coming from distance from Bromley’s Louis Dennis.

But the game sparked into life at the midway point of the half when Sowunmi was sent off by referee Ollie Yates for a late challenge on Naylor. And Ravens boss Woodman soon followed down the tunnel for his protests.

Chesterfield, playing against 10-men for the second successive match, started to create some openings with Darren Oldaker testing former Spireites goalkeeper Grant Smith from the edge of the box and then Bim Pepple headed over from Jack Sparkes’ cross.

And the breakthrough came on 36 minutes when the in-form Dobra curled home into the top corner from about 20 yards, possibly skimming a Bromley head on the way in for his 11th of the season.

Town pushed for a second before half-time with debutant Duffy, who had delivered a couple of inviting crosses, stinging the gloves of Smith, as did Dobra, but the lead was a slim one going into the break.

The hosts started on the front-foot and had a chance to double their lead but Naylor lost his footing in the box as he was about to pull the trigger.

Sparkes lashed over the bar just before the hour-mark as Bromley brought on some fresh legs in a bid to get back into the game. Danny Imray had a chance for the visitors when he collected a loose ball, drove towards goal and forced Max Thompson into a save.

Bromley stayed in the game, restricting Chesterfield to very little, as the match went into the final 10 minutes.

The Spireites were dealt a blow when Kyle McFadzean was forced off with a knee problem but they extended their lead soon after when Colclough slid home Dobra’s low cross at the far post after Madden pinched possession. That goal took away any tension and Chesterfield were able to relax and enjoy the remainder of the game.

And there was even time to grab a third as Fleck played a lovely-weighted pass through to Madden who finished high into the net to record Chesterfield’s first win in seven in all competitions.

Chesterfield: Thompson; Sheckleford, McFadzean (Metcalfe, 80), Grimes, Sparkes; Oldaker (Fleck, 85), Naylor; Mandeville, Dobra (Banks, 85), Duffy (Colclough, 69); Pepple (Madden, 69)

Unused subs: Boot, Horton.