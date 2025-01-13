Chesterfield's new loan striker has World Cup 2026 ambitions

Bim Pepple in action for Southend United. (Photo by John Keeble/Getty Images)

Chesterfield’s new striker Bim Pepple has set his sights on getting in Canada’s World Cup 2026 squad.

The 22-year-old has joined the Spireites on loan from Luton Town for the rest of the season. He spent the first-half of the campaign at Southend United, scoring 11 goals in 22 games in all competitions.

Pepple has been capped at youth level but is yet to get his first senior call-up, something he is striving for in the near future, and that is why he was keen to make the step up to League Two level.

“With the World Cup coming up in 2026, Canada are hosting and it’s a goal of mine to be on that plane,” Pepple said. “I know what kind of level I need to be playing at to make it a possibility. The chance to move up with the World Cup coming up was hard to turn down but it was a very, very tough decision and I’ll always be thankful to everyone at the club.”

Pepple enjoyed his time at Roots Hall, saying he felt the ‘love’, and revealed that there were other clubs interested in taking him as Luton made the decision to recall him to test him in a higher division.

“It wasn’t fully my decision to leave but obviously I had a bit of a say,” he told the Southend Echo. “It wasn’t all in my control, there were a couple of clubs and I had to speak with Luton as well. It was definitely very, very tough with how much I loved it at Southend. It just had to be done but it’s very sad and bitter-sweet.”

Pepple could make his Chesterfield debut on Tuesday night against Rotherham United in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy.