Chesterfield's Millie Bright helps drive England to Euro 2022 success at Wembley

Bright, who was brought up in Killamarsh and began her footballing journey with Killamarsh Dynamos, was a rock at the heart of the Lionesses’ defence throughout the tournament and once again showed her worth as England’s women claimed their first ever major honour.

A terrific rearguard effort kept Germany at bay for much of the game, with Bright again forming part of a defensive barrier that has been the basis of so much of England’s success during the tournament.

And for a player who usually keeps her emotions in check, Bright admitted she was overwhelmed by the success, whilst also paying tribute to head coach Sarina Wiegman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Millie Bright of England celebrates after the final whistle of the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley. Photo: Getty.

She said: “I never normally am [that emotional], not many people see me like that.

"[Wiegman] is so composed. She knows what she wants, she knows how to get it, but most importantly she knows how to get the best out of us as people and individuals on the pitch.

"That’s the most together we’ve ever been at any tournament. Win, lose, draw, concede a goal – whatever it is, we stick together and she gives you confidence to go and play your heart out.

"We knew she had that experience coming into the tournament and she’s honestly the loveliest person and one of the best managers.

England's defender Millie Bright (L) and midfielder Leah Williamson (R) pose with the Euro 2022 trophy. Photo: Getty.

"A big shout out to the fans through whole tournament too, it’s been unbelievable.”