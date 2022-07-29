The Derbyshire-born 28-year-old has come a long way since being brought up in Killamarsh, playing for Killamarsh Dynamos as a child and then progressing to Sheffield United, Doncaster Belles and eventually Chelsea where she’s become a star in the Women’s Super League, as well as for her country for whom she has won 54 caps so far.
Here, we take a look back at Bright’s early days in football right through to her most recent triumph in Tuesday night’s semi-final win over Sweden.
Is there another chapter to be written on Sunday?
1. The rise of Millie Bright
Bright in action for Doncaster Belles against Sheffield United in 2010. She'd previously been with Killamarsh Dynamos and the Blades before moving to Doncaster.
Photo: National World
Bright also spent time on loan with Leeds United Ladies, for whom she is in action here against Bradford (Park Avenue)
Photo: National World
Millie Bright has a shot on goal against Liverpool whilst playing for Doncaster Belles.
Photo: National World
Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal is tackled by Millie Bright during a game in 2012.
Photo: Getty