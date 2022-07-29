Doncaster Belles' Millie Bright has a shot on goal against Liverpool in 2012

From Killamarsh to European champion? The career of England star Millie Bright

England defender Millie Bright has been one of the stars of Euro 2022 so far and on Sunday she will grace the Wembley turf once again as her side takes on Germany in the final.

By Mark Duffy
Friday, 29th July 2022, 9:09 am
Updated Friday, 29th July 2022, 10:50 am

The Derbyshire-born 28-year-old has come a long way since being brought up in Killamarsh, playing for Killamarsh Dynamos as a child and then progressing to Sheffield United, Doncaster Belles and eventually Chelsea where she’s become a star in the Women’s Super League, as well as for her country for whom she has won 54 caps so far.

Here, we take a look back at Bright’s early days in football right through to her most recent triumph in Tuesday night’s semi-final win over Sweden.

Is there another chapter to be written on Sunday?

The rise of Millie Bright

Bright in action for Doncaster Belles against Sheffield United in 2010. She'd previously been with Killamarsh Dynamos and the Blades before moving to Doncaster.

The rise of Millie Bright

Bright also spent time on loan with Leeds United Ladies, for whom she is in action here against Bradford (Park Avenue)

The rise of Millie Bright

Millie Bright has a shot on goal against Liverpool whilst playing for Doncaster Belles.

The rise of Millie Bright

Jordan Nobbs of Arsenal is tackled by Millie Bright during a game in 2012.

