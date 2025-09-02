Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Paul Cook said Chesterfield’s embarrassing 7-1 loss to Crewe in the EFL Trophy is his ‘worst defeat as a manager.’

The Spireites made 11 changes for the cup clash at Gresty Road but they were left red-faced against a home side who made nine changes themselves for the first group game in the competition. Town were two goals down after six minutes, three after 16 and had conceded four by half-time, before shipping in another three after the break on a night which left Cook questioning his team’s ‘appetite.’

“It is probably my worst defeat as a manager - I don’t think I have ever been beaten like that,” he told 1866 Sport. “Some of the goals we give away, we don’t need to discuss them do we. I don’t think too much needs to be said about the game other than…no, no, no. I am not going to start slagging people off, the supporters know me better than that. Sometimes it is better to say less.

"The game was supposed to get minutes for players, it was supposed to be a game where people stake their claim to say ‘I should be playing’ and unfortunately I think a lot of lads have done themselves harm tonight haven’t they.

"You have got to have an appetite to play and unfortunately our appetite wasn’t quite right. It was over at half-time as a contest. It was over after 15-20 mins. There are certain criteria in football that you have to do and we certainly didn’t do it tonight.”

Some of the defending on show was a repeat of two seasons ago when they would give away possesion high up the pitch and then their high defensive line would be exploited.

Cook said: “We started the game terrible, we had some moments where we did create some chances, but it is what it is. We don’t like conceding goals non-aggressively, in terms of non-contact, it is a problem we have had for a couple of years now, the goals we concede, it has crept in on Saturday and it has crept in in a couple of games now. It is something we have got to eradicate but it is not always as easy as people think.”

Several players were making their first starts of the season but they won’t be able to go knocking on Cook’s door asking why they aren’t playing more in future weeks after this nightmare showing.

Cook continued: “It was a tough night, really tough night, obviously we made 11 changes, which of course doesn’t help in terms of preparation for the game. It was a bit of a makeshift team with certain lads playing out of position and different stuff but, no, that is not good enough. Credit to Crewe, they have got some good players, but I felt we had a strong enough team out to win the game.”

Cook confirmed that it was always the plan to bring off the returning Devan Tanton at half-time, while Dylan Duffy and Matt Dibley-Dias have suffered ‘little setbacks’, so it remains to be seen whether they can be involved against Walsall on Saturday. James Berry training in the morning before the game so he could be in contention this weekend.