Chesterfield's England star Millie Bright helps them to Euro 2022 quarter-final spot

The defender has played a key role so far in England’s success, which saw an opening game 1-0 win over Austria followed up by an emphatic 8-0 victory against Norway on Tuesday night.

The Chelsea player has earned early rave reviews for her composed displays at the back as England next prepare to face already-eliminated Northern Ireland in Southampton on Friday night.

Particularly impressive was how she shut out one of Europe’s most talented players, Ada Hegerberg, in the win over Norway.

Millie Bright (right) congratulates Beth Mead after England's fourth goal against Norway on Monday night. Photo: Getty.

And Bright’s head coach, Sarina Wiegman, was thrilled with how her team performed in the emphatic win.

She said: “To be honest I thought, ‘What’s going on?’

“You go through the match, you make your plan, you talk to players, and you expect a very competitive match because Norway [have] a good squad and their frontline is really good. We just kept them away from our goal and played the game, and that was really nice to see.

“We try to play our best game and today we did, but it’s just three points.

“If you win 1-0 or 8-0 it doesn’t make a difference. We didn’t win anything yet.

“We played well, Norway didn’t have the answers to our game, they didn’t get a press on us and we just worked really well, created chances, scored chances, and it was very enjoyable to watch.

“It was a very special night. We didn’t expect to make such a big win as we did, but we played really well, we really exploited their weaknesses and we’re really happy.