Chesterfield's draw against Ebbsfleet United like 'basketball' - reaction

The Spireites trailed after 42 seconds, led 2-1 at half-time, before being pegged back early in the second-half.

It was a match that could have swung either way, with Harry Tyrer making two good saves and Jamie Grimes clearing off the line, while down the other end Liam Mandevile hit the bar late on.

But despite being held at home for the first time since August, Town still moved 23 points clear at the top.

Danny Webb.

Webb said: "We knew that any point we got today would be a gain because the other two teams behind us in the league were not playing. It is another point ahead of them so it is fantastic in that regard.

"A point is not the worst result when you have only drawn three and lost three all season. You can't knock a point because they had some good chances and we had some good chances. This is just one of the days where we coulld not get the win so we respect the point and it takes us 23 points clear.”

On the performance, Webb continued: "That was a tough game and we knew inside our camp our tough it was going to be. In the end, it turned into a bit like basketball. As much as we had the ball, the one thing they (Ebbsfleet) did really well was when they did win it back deep, they completed their first pass and they had pace to counter on us really well. A lot of it was our own doing from giving it away or making some iffy decisions but these players have been fantastic all season so you can certainly allow them a bad decision in the game.

"Harry Tyrer made two fantastic saves and Grimesy cleared one off the line. We could say we deserved to win but they had three good chances to win it as well.”

On conceding early in both halves, Webb said: "That was probably the biggest criticism from the manager after. That is really disappointing. You still fancied us to turn it on but a lot of things did not go our way.”

"We were a bit flat at times, the result does not lie, decent point. There will be a lot more games of that nature.”

There were six changes made to the starting line-up again and there could be more again next weekend at second-placed Bromley.