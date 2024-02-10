Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Managerless Ebbsfleet shocked the hosts by scoring after just 42 seconds through Rakish Bingham, but two goals in four minutes after the half-hour mark from Will Grigg and Armando Dobra had the Spireites in front at half-time.

Ben Chapman made it 2-2 early in the second-half and the visitors could have scored a third had it not been for some two good saves from Harry Tyrer and a clearance off the line from Jamie Grimes.

Liam Mandeville struck the woodwork for Town in added-time but they could not make it 19 consecutive home wins and eight league victories in a row. In the end, it was probably a fair result.

Will Grigg celebrates his goal. Picture: Tina Jenner

Cook rang the changes from the midweek win against Dagenham and Redbridge as Tyrone Williams, Branden Horton, Tom Naylor, Mandeville, Michael Jacobs and Grigg replaced Ash Palmer, Bailey Clements, James Berry, Ollie Banks and Joe Quigley.

Chesterfield fell behind after just 42 seconds when Bingham squeezed a shot into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

The Spireites started to string some moves together but the visitors were a threat on the counter-attack and Toby Edser gave the hosts another warning sign when he blasted over.

Town had their first shot on target on 23 minutes when Grigg forced Mark Cousins into a fingertip save from a tight angle.

At this point Ebbsfleet did not look like a team fighting relegation and they almost doubled their lead when former Leeds United man Dominic Poleon dragged a shot narrowly wide from 18 yards.

But the Blues were level on 30 minutes when Grigg chested the ball home from a yard out after some slick build-up play.

Four minutes later Chesterfield had turned the scoreline around when Jeff King went on a mazy run, his goal-bound shot was blocked, and Dobra finished the rebound from close-range for his 10th goal of the season. That was also Chesterfield’s 50th home goal of the campaign.

Those goals knocked the stuffing out of Ebbsfleet and the Spireites had chances to grab a third before half-time as Dobra headed just wide and then Grigg was denied one-on-one with Cousins.

But just as they did in the first-half, Ebbsfleet scored early in the second-half, Chapman arrowing a shot into the far corner on 49 minutes, despite a suspicion of offside.

And they could have gone in front but for an excellent save from Tyrer to deny substitute Darren McQueen as Ebbsfleet showed signs that they had recovered from conceding twice in the first 45.

On the hour-mark, Grimes came to Chesterfield’s rescue, clearing off the line from Bingham, whose one-on-one chipped finish had beaten Tyrer but not the Blues skipper.

Chesterfield regained some control with 20 minutes to go and they went close to retaking the lead when Williams volleyed over from close-range.

The game remained in the balance in the last 10 minutes, but the Spireites needed Tyrer to turn behind from McQueen again.

Down the other end, Cousins saved from Banks and then Berry as the clock ticked towards 90 and then Mandeville struck the crossbar with almost the last kick of the game but the points were shared.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker (Hobson, 89), Naylor; Mandeville, Jacobs (Banks, 75), Dobra (Berry, 75); Grigg.