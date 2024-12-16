Dilan Markanday does not want a decision over his future to ‘stunt his development.’

The attacker is on a season-long loan from Championship Blackburn Rovers but they have an option to recall him in January if they wish to. The 23-year-old has scored seven goals in all competitions and his parent club are monitoring his progress.

Markanday netted the opener in Chesterfield’s 2-0 win at Carlisle United on Saturday and he only really wants to return to Blackburn if he is going to be playing regularly.

"This is my first proper season of playing,” he said. “In previous seasons I haven’t managed to get too much game-time or get on the scoresheet too much. I am really enjoying here and thankfully I am paying the staff and the club back for having faith in me.

"Ultimately, I want to be playing at the highest level possible but I don’t want to stunt my development at the same time as well. It is a conversation to be had with the club but I am enjoying my time here and, at the minute, it would be a shame to sort of stunt that.”

When asked if he would consider a permanent move to the Spireites, he added: "I would consider every option I have. I would consider every door that is open.”

The win at Brunton Park was the first time Town have recorded successive victories in the league this season and it moved them up to sixth in the League Two table.

"We want to push on,” Markanday told BBC Radio Sheffield. “There have been opportunities where we have put one or two games together and then sort of faded off. We want to make a real impact now in this busy period to really put our stamp in the league and keep climbing up.”

Markanday fired the ball underneath Carlisle goalkeeper Gabe Breeze, his second goal in as many matches, after being teed up by Will Grigg to put the Blues ahead before Grigg himself grabbed his 10th goal of the season after some great work by Armando Dobra.

“It was a great team performance on and off the ball,” Markanday explained. “We have had to dig in and we are very happy. It tops off a great week for us. Carlisle are a very good team, I was thinking how are they bottom of the table. They posed a threat and we had to be on our ‘A-game’ today because these can always be tricky games. The second goal was important, it took the game away from them a little bit. It was tough for them to come back into the game after that. We worked our socks off and just saw the game out.”

Chesterfield host fourth-placed AFC Wimbledon this Saturday.