Kabongo Tshimanga has scored 22 goals this season.

The 24-year-old is the top scorer in the National League with a stunning 21 goals in 22 games.

The striker has been linked with Scottish Premierships side Hearts, Championship Peterborough United and a report has emerged over the last few days stating that a Premier League club has been watching him.

Tshiamanga signed a three-year contract with Town last summer after his move from Boreham Wood.

Asked by the DT if the club has received any bids for him, Rowe said: “No, we have not received anything.

"In terms of Kabs’ future, he is very happy here.

"His only focus is on the end goal, which is where we want to be, we want to be a League Two club come the end of the season. If we don’t make it, it is about taking learning and moving forward and making sure we make it next year. But all focus is on this year.”

He added: "His form is fantastic, he has scored three in the last two league games, I think he could have scored more, if he is being honest with himself, he has had extra chances as well.