Chesterfield would like to re-sign defender Janoi Donacien.

The speedy 31-year-old joined the Spireites in January on a short-term deal until the end of the season but only made eight appearances, including four starts, before suffering a hamstring injury in March which ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

The former Ipswich Town defender, who can play right-back and centre-back, is a free agent but has completed his rehabilitation work at Chesterfield throughout the summer with a view to re-signing.

The transfer window is now closed but clubs can still sign free agents and the Blues do have four spaces vacant in their 22-man squad.

Speaking to the media on Friday, first team coach Gary Roberts, said: “Janoi is not far off, he is not a million miles off. It will be great if we can get Janoi done, if he would like to join us. He has been training with us, he has done all of his rehab, he has done all of his running, now he is in the group fully.

"If we can get Janoi to stay with us it would be great because he is a good player, an experienced player. I think the fans got a small glimpse of what he can bring to us and, at the minute, he is doing really well. He is probably a bounce game or two away from being where he wants to be.”

Donacien has had success at League Two before, winning promotion with Accrington Stanley in 2018, and he has also won successive promotions from League One to the Premier League with Ipswich Town.