Chesterfield working on strengthening squad ahead of Torquay United clash

Chesterfield are aiming to strengthen their squad ahead of this Saturday’s Proact clash with Torquay United.

The Derbyshire Times understands the club is working on freshening things up after a frustrating start to the season.

The Spireites, who were tipped as one of the promotion favourites at the beginning of the new campaign, are rock bottom of the National League after failing to win any of their first 10 matches.

Despite the poor start, Proact bosses have this week given manager John Sheridan their support and said more funds will be made available to him for new players.

A club statement released on Monday read: “It is acknowledged that the position we currently find ourselves in is extremely concerning following a very disappointing start to the season.

“We have one of the highest budgets in the National League and have a manager with a proven record over many years who has the full support of the board and the owner.

“Owner Dave Allen is in regular contact with John Sheridan and will continue to provide the necessary funds if further additions to the squad are identified.

“The supporters remain a credit to the club and to the town, providing loyal support both home and away.

“We urge supporters to continue supporting the team in the knowledge that everything is being done to improve the situation.”

Sheridan made seven permanent signings in the summer and striker Anthony Spyrou joined on loan from Premier League Norwich City.

And last month Sheridan was allowed to bring in forward Mike Fondop after he left Wrexham by mutual agreement and Jermaine McGlashan on loan from League Two Swindon Town.

The Spireites boss has previously said that if he was to strengthen his team he would like to add a left winger and possibly a central midfielder.

“If I’d look at anywhere probably a quick left winger,” he said. “Also it is probably a case of moving one or two people out. I have said before I have got too many similar midfield players. Possibly that’s a position I would look at as well.”

The club statement came two days after a 2-1 defeat for Town at Bromley.

The loss meant Chesterfield slumped to the bottom of the National League and are already five points from safety.

They are the only team in the division not have recorded a win.

A video circulating on social media appeared to show words being exchanged between some travelling Chesterfield fans and Will Evans and Curtis Weston.

The Spireites have the third worst defence in the league and face newly-promoted Torquay United at the Proact on Saturday.