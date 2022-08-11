Chesterfield win 'mistaken identity' appeal against defender's suspension

The defender was sent off deep into stoppage in last weekend’s draw at Dorking Wanderers after receiving two yellow cards on his debut.
The summer signing was shown a second yellow for ‘time-wasting,’ but the decision has been overturned on grounds of ‘mistaken identity’.
Clubs can only normally appeal straight red cards, but mistaken identity is one of the reasons for a yellow being overturned.
At his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning manager Paul Cook said discussions were ongoing to get it overturned, but admitted he was not hopeful.
But the Spireites said in a statement on Thursday afternoon: “It has today been announced that Branden Horton’s one-match ban has been overturned following an appeal.
“The defender received a red card in the closing stages of last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Dorking Wanderers after receiving a second booking.
“A claim was submitted by the club for mistaken identity and the panel agreed to rescind the yellow card, meaning that Horton will now be available for Saturday’s home game against Aldershot Town.”