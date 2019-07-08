Chesterfield will host Sheffield United Under 23 matches next season

Chesterfield will share their Proact Stadium with Sheffield United's Under 23 side next season.

The Spireites and their Premier League neighbours, who meet this summer in a pre-season friendly, have come to an agreement that will see the majority of the Under 23s matches take place at the Sheffield Road ground.

Games will be played on Mondays, when possible, but they won't take place the day before a Chesterfield home fixture.

Season ticket holders of both clubs can gain entry to the games free of charge.

Town CEO Graham Bean hopes the move further strengthens the bond between the clubs.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the players and staff from Sheffield United's U23s to the Proact. This will hopefully be the start of a long and mutually beneficial relationship between the two clubs.

"I would like to thank the representatives of both clubs who have spent time on putting this agreement together."

The two sides meet on Tuesday 23rd July.