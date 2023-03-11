Chesterfield were 'flat' against Yeovil Town, admits Spireites coach

Paul McCallum gave the Spireites the lead from the penalty spot on 35 minutes but Ryan Law headed in an equaliser just before half-time.

The Blues struggled to create chances after the break and had to settle for a point.

The draw means Town, who have not won any of their last five home games, stay fourth but fall six points behind Woking in third.

Spireites assistant manager Danny Webb.

Webb said: “It is frustrating and disappointing. I don’t think we were quite at it.

“We were on top for most of the game but I don’t think we created much throughout the game.

“At worst we should be standing here with a scrappy three points but it was a very average and scrappy one point.

“It was one to forget and a wasted opportunity to get the three points

“We conceded a poor goal and we didn’t turn up in the second-half to win the game.

“When you are near the top of the league you have got to put these teams to bed and we did not do that today.

“We weren’t quite at it, everyone knows it, the players are disappointed. The manager has been very positive in there, trying to pick us up.

“We have got to make sure we make this a fortress again soon (after not winning any of the last five).

“Whether it was due to the weather and training has been limited, which is the same for all teams not just us, maybe there was a level of flatness from us which we have to take responsibility for.

“It was a very ‘nearly’ day from us.”

Volunteers cleared the snow off the pitch so the game could go ahead and Webb said they would have liked to have won the match for them.

Webb told the DT: “It would have been nice to get that scrappy late win because it would have changed the whole mood.

“It would have been a great reward for the fans because I was here early this morning and there was well over 100 here because they love the club.”

Andrew Dallas was handed his first start, replacing Jesurun Uchegbulam, in the only change to the starting line-up from the win against Southend United. On that decision, Webb said: “Jez is a young lad and sometimes it is good with those young players to dip them in and out. He did some good things at Southend and a couple of things he can improve on.”

