Chesterfield weigh-up team selection approach for remaining five games

The Spireites have already won the league and will be playing in the EFL next season so they might use their remaining five matches to cast their eye over some youths and some players who might not have had as many minutes as others this year.

"We will be going into every game wanting to win it,” assistant manager Danny Webb said.

"It won’t be like the trophy games where you are giving a whole set of our prospects a game.

Chesterfield won the National League title last weekend. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

"There might be a couple of young lads involved in the squad over the next few weeks or there might not. There might be some lads who have not had as much game-time or there might not.

"While the focus is getting 100 points and remaining unbeaten at home, it is certainly not a case of ‘let’s just have a game of football and whatever happens happens’. There is a real focus on winning games.

"Between now and the end of the season there might be a few faces that people have not seen much of who maybe get a look in.”