Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Spireites clinched the title and promotion last weekend but they still have five games remaining, starting with the Minstermen before hosting Kidderminster Harriers on Easter Monday.

Top goalscorer Will Grigg is going to be out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and the Blues will also be without Ryan Colclough (ankle) and possibly Ryheem Sheckleford (calf) for the trip north on Friday. But they have got Miguel Freckleton back available after recovering from a hamstring problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Grigg, Danny Webb said: “It is a shame because he wanted to get over 30 goals – and I think he would have. If we were level on points at the top of the league and Will Grigg is out for the season then it is a huge blow because he has been a great talisman for us. It is less of a blow when you have won the league already. But the benefit of him being injured now is that he can concentrate on his rehab, he will not be rushed, and he can focus on coming back in pre-season. Joe Quigley has come in and done ever so well.”

Chesterfield travel to York City on Good Friday. Picture: Tina Jenner

On Colclough, Webb told the DT: “He is definitely going to be out for the next couple of games. It is the same ankle as it was earlier in the season. Hopefully we will get him back before the end of the season, but we will wait and see on that.”

On Freckleton, Webb said: : “He is back in contention, which is great. We all doubted whether he would put on the shirt again this season. He has played a big part in so many games to get us to where we have got to so it is great for Miguel that he can potentially put on the shirt again before the end of the season.”