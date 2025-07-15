Chesterfield are awaiting the results of an injury suffered by new signing Matt Dibley-Dias.

The 21-year-old central midfielder joined on a season loan from Fulham earlier this month and has featured in friendlies against Matlock Town, Burton Albion and Nottingham Forest. He was a notable absentee from the Spireites’ 8-3 win against Europa Point in Malaga on Tuesday night.

Assistant manager Danny Webb told 1866 Sport after the game that Dibley-Dias has rolled his ankle in training and they are waiting to find out the outcome. The player himself thinks he is okay, Webb said.

Any length of time on the sidelines would be a blow for the youngster and for Chesterfield, who also have Dibley-Dias’ Fulham team-mate Devan Tanton back on loan.

Matt Dibley-Dias, pictured left. Image: Tina Jenner.

In other news, John Fleck was withdrawn at half-time because of a tight calf, Webb revealed, with Ryan Stirk taking his place. With the Spireites having suffered with injuries throughout the whole of last season, they are taking a more cautious approach this time.

Goalkeeper Zach Hemming was not involved against Europa Point but he was at the match. Ryan Colclough and Paddy Madden did not feature.

As previously reported, Liam Mandeville has had a small operation on his knee but is expected to return to training shortly and be in contention in the first month of the season.

Chesterfield’s next pre-season outing is away at Alfreton on Saturday (3pm) before they host Sheffield United the following week in their final friendly. Barrow are the visitors to the SMH Group Stadium on the first day of the season on August 2.