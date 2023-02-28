Chesterfield vs Wrexham LIVE: Spireites lose 2-1 as winless run extends to nine games
Chesterfield will take on Wrexham away tonight (7.45 KO) as they aim to end their eight-game winless streak.
Our reporter Tom Hardwick will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction from this evening’s trip to North Wales.
Chesterfield vs Wrexham LIVE: Build-up, line-ups and odds
It was a tough tie for Chesterfield against a Wrexham side loaded with quality. I don’t think there can be too many complaints - the game might have turned in their favour had they taken one of their chances earlier on, but ultimately they left things far too late to ever look like drawing level.
95’: Colclough with a late goal - he dummied and finished low into the bottom corner, with a slight deflection on the way in. 2-1 with just seconds to play.
90+1’: Another great combination between Mullin and Lee - but the latter hits the bar from close-range.
86’: Good play from Wrexham sees Mullin free to pass the ball across the box to Palmer, who was waiting in a goalscoring position - but Grimes makes a crucial interception.
80’: Uchegbulam is released and makes his way into the box but his pass is straight at the feet of a Wrexham defender.