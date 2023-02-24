Chesterfield vs Oldham Athletic LIVE: Spireites fall to 1-0 defeat as winless run continues
Chesterfield are looking to end their seven-game winless streak with a victory over Oldham Athletic today (3.00pm KO).
Our reporter Tom Hardwick will be at the match to bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield vs Oldham Athletic LIVE UPDATES
Barnet’s 4-1 win over Aldershot has seen them leapfrog Chesterfield into fourth place. The Spireites still have two games in hand on Woking in third, but they are now seven points behind after they drew with Wealdstone.
Chesterfield saw lots of the ball and created chances, but lacked a cutting edge here today. Oldham took their best chance early on and defended well for much of the game. Chesterfield’s task does not get any easier in their next game - an away trip to Wrexham on Tuesday night.
FULL TIME: Banks plays a promising cross into the box but no one connects, and that is full time. Chesterfield’s winless run extends to eight games - while Oldham move further away from the relegation zone.
89’: King’s free kick is whipped across the box and is cleared for a corner. Norman is down on the ground and there is a break in play. Four minutes added on by the referee.
83’: A poor pass from Oldaker goes out of play - you can sense some frustration as the score remains 1-0.