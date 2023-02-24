News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield vs Oldham Athletic LIVE: Line-ups, form guide, odds and build-up

Chesterfield are looking to end their seven-game winless streak with a victory over Oldham Athletic today (3.00pm KO).

By Tom Hardwick
19 minutes ago
Updated 24th Feb 2023, 9:43pm
The Spireites are set to host Oldham Athletic at home.
Our reporter Tom Hardwick will be at the match to bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield vs Oldham Athletic LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

Odds

Chesterfield: 2/5

Draw: 16/5

Oldham: 11/2

(Sky Bet)

Oldham form guide

Oldham’s last six games have produced a mixed bag of results - with two wins, two draws and two losses. They suffered a 2-1 defeat at Gateshead on Tuesday night, adding to their travelling woes - having only won once on the road this season.

Chesterfield form guide

Chesterfield have gone seven games without a win - last tasting victory against Altrincham at the Technique Stadium on January 24. The Spireites are currently on a run of three consecutive draws, after stalemates against Aldershot, Solihull Moors and a 1-1 draw in their most recent match against Wealdstone earlier this week.

