Chesterfield vs Oldham Athletic LIVE: Line-ups, form guide, odds and build-up
Chesterfield are looking to end their seven-game winless streak with a victory over Oldham Athletic today (3.00pm KO).
Our reporter Tom Hardwick will be at the match to bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield vs Oldham Athletic LIVE UPDATES
Oldham’s last six games have produced a mixed bag of results - with two wins, two draws and two losses. They suffered a 2-1 defeat at Gateshead on Tuesday night, adding to their travelling woes - having only won once on the road this season.
Chesterfield have gone seven games without a win - last tasting victory against Altrincham at the Technique Stadium on January 24. The Spireites are currently on a run of three consecutive draws, after stalemates against Aldershot, Solihull Moors and a 1-1 draw in their most recent match against Wealdstone earlier this week.