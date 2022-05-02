Chesterfield v Stockport County LIVE: Predicted line-up, who the referee is, odds and form guide

The Spireites dropped to seventh in the table after losing 4-2 at Bromley on Saturday and desperately need a win to maintain their play-off position.
The Hatters’ lead at the top of the division has been cut to just one point after three defeats from the last four and second-placed Wrexham are breathing down their necks.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Stockport County: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Monday, 02 May, 2022, 10:59
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Stockport County (3pm KO)
- Spireites 7th; Stockport 1st
Liam’s predicted line-up
I’m going for six changes with Gunning, Oyeleke, Whelan, Miller, Asante and Tyson to replace Maguire, Whittle, Weston, McCourt, Khan and Denton.
This would mean a slight change in system with two strikers up top.
Of course this would rely on Gunning and Asante being fit and whether Whittle has recovered from his injury on Saturday. I can’t see Denton starting again for playing 90 minutes just two days ago.
(3-4-1-2) Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Oyeleke, Whelan, Miller; Mandeville; Asante, Tyson.
Subs: Maguire, Whittle, Khan, Denton, Rowe.
Chesterfield team news
The Spireites will check on Alex Whittle, who came off injured in the second-half at Bromley on Saturday.
They will also assess Gavin Gunning, Jim Kellermann, Joe Quigley and Akwasi Asante.
There is a chance Danny Rowe could play some part as well . If so, it would be his first appearance since October.
Stockport team news
The league leaders are set to have key man Antoni Sarcevic back for this one after missing the last three games.
Away following
The Hatters are bringing a sold-out allocation of 2,600 fans today and tickets in the home end are selling fast so we should be in a for a great atmosphere.
Today’s officials
Referee: Elliott Swallow (not been the ref for any Chesterfield matches ths season)
Assistant referee: Scott Chalkley
Assistant referee: Andrew Ellis
Fourth official: Richard Holmes
Home and away records
Chesterfield have the eighth best home record in the league with 11 wins and six draws from 20 matches.
Stockport have the best away record in the division with 14 wins and one draw from 20 games.
Form guide - last five in league
Chesterfield: LWLWL
Stockport: WLWLL
Match odds
Chesterfield: 11/4
Draw: 12/5
Stockport: 17/20
(Sky Bet)
Where it all went wrong at Bromley
Desperate, alarming and steamrolled - Town's play-off hopes hang in balance after Bromley defeat
Chesterfield’s play-off hopes hang in the balance after a 4-2 defeat at Bromley.
A reminder of what Cook said after Saturday
'It breaks my heart' - Paul Cook 'worried' after 'frightening' defeat to Bromley
Chesterfield played in a manner which suggested their season was already ‘over’, said a ‘worried’ Paul Cook after the Spireites’ play-off hopes took a blow as they lost 4-2 at Bromley.