Chesterfield v Southend United LIVE: James Berry gives Spireites lead with wonder goal in National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 0 Southend United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-0
Second Town sub - 73 mins
Grigg off, Quigley on.
Chesterfield sub - 66 mins
Berry off, Dobra on.
Bridge
Curls over a free-kick from 20 plus yards.
Williams
Is back on, and has just been booked for handball.
63 gone, 1-0.
Stoppage in play
Chesterfield's Williams is receiving some treatment after being involved in a collision in the box.
Chance!
Great counter from Chesterfield ends with Clements crossing low for Grigg but the striker could not quite reach it to tap home. Better from the hosts.
55 gone
Southend have had most of the possession so far in this half but they've created anything. Town are yet to get going properly.
Good goalkeeping
Tyrer comes racing off his line to claim Ralph's through-ball to Fonguck.
Second-half is underway
No changes for either side.