Chesterfield v Southend United LIVE: James Berry gives Spireites lead with wonder goal in National League clash

Chesterfield take on Southend United in the National League today (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 27th Jan 2024, 15:07 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 0 Southend United: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:31 GMT

GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-0

QUIGLEY!!!

Chesterfield are 2-0 up! Just seconds after coming on, Quigley scores with his first touch to double the Spireites' lead.

16:28 GMT

Second Town sub - 73 mins

Grigg off, Quigley on.

16:22 GMT

Chesterfield sub - 66 mins

Berry off, Dobra on.

16:20 GMT

Bridge

Curls over a free-kick from 20 plus yards.

16:19 GMT

Williams

Is back on, and has just been booked for handball.

63 gone, 1-0.

16:17 GMT

Stoppage in play

Chesterfield's Williams is receiving some treatment after being involved in a collision in the box.

16:14 GMT

Chance!

Great counter from Chesterfield ends with Clements crossing low for Grigg but the striker could not quite reach it to tap home. Better from the hosts.

16:11 GMT

55 gone

Southend have had most of the possession so far in this half but they've created anything. Town are yet to get going properly.

16:07 GMT

Good goalkeeping

Tyrer comes racing off his line to claim Ralph's through-ball to Fonguck.

16:01 GMT

Second-half is underway

No changes for either side.

