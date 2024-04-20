Live

Chesterfield v Maidenhead United LIVE:Spireites score two in two minutes in final National League game

Chesterfield end their six-year stay in the National League at home to Maidenhead United today (12.15pm kick-off).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 20th Apr 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 12:54 BST
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 3 v 2 Maidenhead United: LIVE UPDATES (12.15pm KO)

14:15 BST

And that's that!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Maidenhead United

The Spireites sign off from the National League with a thrilling late win. Banks' brilliant strike wins it. Tyrer with a stunning reaction save in the last few seconds.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

14:13 BST

What a save!!!

Brilliant save from Tyrer to stop Freckleton from diverting the ball into his own net!

14:09 BST

Four minutes added

3-2.

14:09 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-2

BANKS!!!

Chesterfield retake the lead with two minutes of normal time remaining, 3-2! And it's a rocket from Banks, who arrows one into the far corner. Superb strike.

14:03 BST

Third Spireites sub - 85 mins

Hobson on, Quigley off.

13:53 BST

Spireites second sub - 75

Dobra off, Banks on.

13:50 BST

Off the post!

Quigley’s clever flick sets-up Dobra, who side-foots the ball against the post and it bounces back out!

13:49 BST

First Town sub - 70 mins

Clements on for King. Williams has gone to right-back.

13:44 BST

Close again!

This time Ross makes a good reaction save from Dobra from close-range.

Chesterfield finding their feet again now and are threatening.

13:42 BST

Naylor has the ball in the net

But his header from Mandeville’s corner is ruled out.

