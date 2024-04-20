Chesterfield v Maidenhead United LIVE:Spireites score two in two minutes in final National League game
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 3 v 2 Maidenhead United: LIVE UPDATES (12.15pm KO)
And that's that!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Maidenhead United
The Spireites sign off from the National League with a thrilling late win. Banks' brilliant strike wins it. Tyrer with a stunning reaction save in the last few seconds.
What a save!!!
Brilliant save from Tyrer to stop Freckleton from diverting the ball into his own net!
Four minutes added
3-2.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-2
BANKS!!!
Chesterfield retake the lead with two minutes of normal time remaining, 3-2! And it's a rocket from Banks, who arrows one into the far corner. Superb strike.
Third Spireites sub - 85 mins
Hobson on, Quigley off.
Spireites second sub - 75
Dobra off, Banks on.
Off the post!
Quigley’s clever flick sets-up Dobra, who side-foots the ball against the post and it bounces back out!
First Town sub - 70 mins
Clements on for King. Williams has gone to right-back.
Close again!
This time Ross makes a good reaction save from Dobra from close-range.
Chesterfield finding their feet again now and are threatening.
Naylor has the ball in the net
But his header from Mandeville’s corner is ruled out.
