Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE: Visitors score three times in disastrous first-half for Spireites
Chesterfield have an opportunity to return to winning ways tonight when they entertain Dagenham and Redbridge at the Technique Stadium (7.45pm KO.)
The third-placed Spireites experienced defeat for the first time this season on Saturday against Maidenhead United.
The Daggers, meanwhile, lost 5-1 at Dorking Wanderers and the pressure is mounting on manager Daryl McMahon.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 3 Dagenham and Redbridge (7.45pm KO)
- Morais makes it 0-1 after four minutes; McCallum for 0-2 and 0-3
- Spireites 3rd; Daggers 14th
- Blues make three changes - King, Clarke and Uchegbulam all start
- Spireites XI: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Clarke, Uchegbulam; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Akinola, Miller, Asante, Tshimanga
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 3 Dagenham and Redbridge
A disastrous first-half. So vulnerable defensively. Toothless in attack. A half littered with mistakes.
Dagenham have conceded the most goals in the league and the Spireites have not caused them any problems.
Third goal for Dagenham: 0-3
Morais bursts down the right, cuts inside and gets a shot off, Covolan parries, McCallum taps in. Disaster.
Dangenham chance
Sagaf beats Grimes in the air but Covolan collects his header.
Produces another good cross from the left but Town did not have enough bodies in there apart from Quigley.
Covolan then comes rushing out of his net up the other end and is almost lobbed. Deary me.
King cuts inside and whips in a teasing cross which just needs a touch and it goes in but nobody could get there. This is a little bit better.
Quigley misses a sitter of a header from six yards out after Horton hung up a great cross from the left. He has to score that.
30 minutes gone, 0-2.
Some of the home fans are really not happy and have turned on their team here.
Chesterfield have had a lot of the ball but it has all been front of Dagenham and it has been too easy to defend against.
A dangerous free-kick from King is headed behind for a corner.
But unfortunately it comes to nothing.
Town are making a lot of mistakes in possession and that is where the second goal came from.
Second goal for Dagenham: 0-2
McCallum finishes at the back post from Morais’ cross from the right after a counter. Boos from the home fans.
Almost an own goal from Grimes after a mix-up with Covolan there. So sloppy.