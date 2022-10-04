Jesurun Uchegbulam made his first Chesterfield start against Dagenham and Redbridge.

Goals from Branden Horton and Tyrone Williams gave Town hope in the second-half but they left it too late.

Here are Liam Norcliffe’s player ratings from the game…

Lucas Covolan 3

If Saturday was his best performance in a Chesterfield shirt, this was his worst. He conceded three times, two of which he made errors for. There were other jittery moments as well, with some mad, needless rushes out of his net. You could sense he was making the crowd nervous.

Jeff King 5

Returned to the side after his suspension. There were some nice bursts down the right here and there but too often he delayed a pass, a cross or a shot when in a promising position.

Tyrone Williams 4

Scored Chesterfield’s second goal on the night, two in two for him now and three for the season. But again it was not the most convincing of defensive performances from him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie Grimes 3

A miserable night for the skipper. Sloppy in possession and poor decision-making. Chesterfield are conceding far too many goals and the centre-back partnership needs to be under serious scrutiny.

Branden Horton 5

Got caught out of position for Dagenham’s first goal and there were other defensive errors. But attacking wise he was a threat, providing a couple of good crosses, one of which deserved better from Quigley, and he scored his first goal for the club with a low, drilled shot from distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Oldaker 4

He has been excellent but this was probably his poorest game so far. Made the wrong choice too many times in possession and took too long to release the ball. He was also reluctant to shoot despite being well-placed to have a pop. Some heavy touches too. Might be in need of a rest.

Ollie Banks 5

Similar to Oldaker, although he was more willing to have a shot from distance, and he provided the cross for Williams’ goal. But he was too slow in releasing the ball in general and complicated things at times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Mandeville 5

Can’t fault his work-rate or endeavour, he kept plugging away and did his best to make things happen but he seems to be lacking that spark and freshness he had earlier in the season.

Jack Clarke 4

Too lightweight in the first-half and the pace and the physicality seemed to be too much for him. He improved after the break. Subbed off with 15 to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jesurun Uchegbulam 4

He was handed his first start of the season and showed some fight and spirit in the first-half despite finding the going tough. But defensively he was lacking and didn’t have much joy going forward either. A learning curve for him.

Joe Quigley 4

Didn’t have much service and was isolated again. Should have scored with a sitter of a header from six-yards in the first-half but he nodded it wide. Subbed off midway through the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Akwasi Asante 4

A difficult game to come into for the last 25 minutes. Tried to help link the play. No chances came his way.

Kabongo Tshimanga 4

Like Asante, he came on with 25 to go but he hardly got a touch and struggled to get involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvin Miller 4