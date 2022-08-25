Chesterfield v Barnet LIVE: Spireites re-take lead in entertaining National League clash
Chesterfield entertain league leaders Barnet tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites and the Bees are both unbeaten in the National League after four games.
Town will overtake tonight’s opponents and go top with a win.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Barnet: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:51
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Barnet (7.45pm KO)
- Banks opens scoring after just two minutes; Shields equalises on 17 minutes; Asante makes it 2-1 on 34 minutes
- Spireites and Bees both unbeaten
- One change for Spireites as Covolan is recalled; Uchegbulam on bench for first time
Back underway
Here we go in the second-half.
HT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Barnet
Entertaining game. Town pushing for a third, but could have conceded an equaliser as well. Barnet had a goal ruled out right on half-time
Goal ruled out
Barnet have the ball in the net from a cross, there’s a head in there somewhere, but the offside flag is up. It’s all happening.
Two minutes added
2-1.
Great save!
Kabamba goes one-on-one with Covolan with the Town keeper makes a top save with his legs. Phew.
Close again!
Walker saves from King again at his near post after good build-up play again involving Quigley.
Town pressing for a third before half-time.
King curls a free-kick from the edge of the box narrowly wide.
Three minutes to the break.
For Barnet’s Kabamba for stopping Banks from taking a quick free-kick.
Attendance
7,094 (129 Barnet fans).
Gorman almost catches Covolan out from a free-kick from miles out. That would have been embarrassing.