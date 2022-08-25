News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Barnet LIVE: Spireites re-take lead in entertaining National League clash

Chesterfield entertain league leaders Barnet tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 26th August 2022, 8:35 pm
Chesterfield v Barnet - live updates.
Chesterfield v Barnet - live updates.

The Spireites and the Bees are both unbeaten in the National League after four games.

Town will overtake tonight’s opponents and go top with a win.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Barnet: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:51

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Barnet (7.45pm KO)
  • Banks opens scoring after just two minutes; Shields equalises on 17 minutes; Asante makes it 2-1 on 34 minutes
  • Spireites and Bees both unbeaten
  • One change for Spireites as Covolan is recalled; Uchegbulam on bench for first time
Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:51

Back underway

Here we go in the second-half.

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:51

HT

HT: Chesterfield 2 v 1 Barnet

Entertaining game. Town pushing for a third, but could have conceded an equaliser as well. Barnet had a goal ruled out right on half-time

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:33

Goal ruled out

Barnet have the ball in the net from a cross, there’s a head in there somewhere, but the offside flag is up. It’s all happening.

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:31

Two minutes added

2-1.

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:31

Great save!

Kabamba goes one-on-one with Covolan with the Town keeper makes a top save with his legs. Phew.

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:30

Close again!

Walker saves from King again at his near post after good build-up play again involving Quigley.

Town pressing for a third before half-time.

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:29

Close!

King curls a free-kick from the edge of the box narrowly wide.

Three minutes to the break.

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:26

Booking

For Barnet’s Kabamba for stopping Banks from taking a quick free-kick.

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:26

Attendance

7,094 (129 Barnet fans).

Friday, 26 August, 2022, 20:24

Nervy

Gorman almost catches Covolan out from a free-kick from miles out. That would have been embarrassing.

