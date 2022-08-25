Chesterfield v Barnet LIVE: Early team news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up
Chesterfield entertain league leaders Barnet tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites and the Bees are both unbeaten in the National League after four games.
Town will overtake tonight’s opponents and go top with a win.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Barnet: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Thursday, 25 August, 2022, 14:34
Key Events
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Barnet (7.45pm KO)
Barnet announce signing
The Bees signed central midfielder, Marvin Armstrong, on Wednesday.
He has spent the last three years at Worthing FC.
Manager Dean Brennan said: “I am delighted to sign Marvin – he is a player I have tracked for a while now and he has the modern-day attributes to create a very successful career for himself.
“He still has plenty to learn, but he fits our model here at Barnet – I am excited to see what he can produce on the pitch.”
Tonight’s officials
Referee: Matt Corlett (He was the ref for the National League North play-off final last year. He has been a fourth official in L1 games this season).
Assistant referee: Scott Taylor
Assistant referee: Stuart Richardson
Fourth official: Darius Bradley
Form guide
Chesterfield: DWWD
Barnet: WDWW
Match odds
Chesterfield: 4/9
Draw: 16/5
Barnet: 5/1
(Sky Bet)
Injury news
Latest Chesterfield injury news for Barnet clash at Technique Stadium on Friday night
Chesterfield will have a ‘full strength’ squad for Friday’s top of the table clash against Barnet.
‘If it happens again...serious problem'
'If it happens again...serious problem' - Covolan 'apologises' after red card - and now has battle on his hands
Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has ‘apologised’ after his red card against Dorking Wanderers and is ready to help the Spireites if selected after serving his suspension.
Transfers latest
Will Danny Rowe be replaced? - Chesterfield transfers latest as striker is loaned out
The Spireites don’t appear to have any immediate plans to bring in another striker despite Danny Rowe’s departure.
We all love a good stat, don’t we?
Why the early signs are promising under Paul Cook - here's what the stats show
It is early days, but the signs are promising for the Spireites.
Chesterfield striker links-up with former Spireites boss at National League North club
Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe has re-signed for AFC Fylde on loan.
Important minutes
Chesterfield record 'positive result' against Championship side in behind closed doors match
Chesterfield recorded a ‘positive result’ against a ‘very strong’ Wigan Athletic side in a behind closed doors match earlier this week.