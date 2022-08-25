News you can trust since 1855
Chesterfield v Barnet LIVE: Early team news, who the referee is, betting odds and build-up

Chesterfield entertain league leaders Barnet tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Friday, 26th August 2022, 6:00 am
Chesterfield v Barnet - live updates.
The Spireites and the Bees are both unbeaten in the National League after four games.

Town will overtake tonight’s opponents and go top with a win.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Barnet: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Barnet (7.45pm KO)
Barnet announce signing

The Bees signed central midfielder, Marvin Armstrong, on Wednesday.

He has spent the last three years at Worthing FC.

Manager Dean Brennan said: “I am delighted to sign Marvin – he is a player I have tracked for a while now and he has the modern-day attributes to create a very successful career for himself.

“He still has plenty to learn, but he fits our model here at Barnet – I am excited to see what he can produce on the pitch.”

Tonight’s officials

Referee: Matt Corlett (He was the ref for the National League North play-off final last year. He has been a fourth official in L1 games this season).

Assistant referee: Scott Taylor

Assistant referee: Stuart Richardson

Fourth official: Darius Bradley

Form guide

Chesterfield: DWWD

Barnet: WDWW

Match odds

Chesterfield: 4/9

Draw: 16/5

Barnet: 5/1

(Sky Bet)

Injury news

Latest Chesterfield injury news for Barnet clash at Technique Stadium on Friday night

Chesterfield will have a ‘full strength’ squad for Friday’s top of the table clash against Barnet.

‘If it happens again...serious problem'

'If it happens again...serious problem' - Covolan 'apologises' after red card - and now has battle on his hands

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has ‘apologised’ after his red card against Dorking Wanderers and is ready to help the Spireites if selected after serving his suspension.

Transfers latest

Will Danny Rowe be replaced? - Chesterfield transfers latest as striker is loaned out

The Spireites don’t appear to have any immediate plans to bring in another striker despite Danny Rowe’s departure.

We all love a good stat, don’t we?

Why the early signs are promising under Paul Cook - here's what the stats show

It is early days, but the signs are promising for the Spireites.

In case you missed it

Chesterfield striker links-up with former Spireites boss at National League North club

Chesterfield striker Danny Rowe has re-signed for AFC Fylde on loan.

Important minutes

Chesterfield record 'positive result' against Championship side in behind closed doors match

Chesterfield recorded a ‘positive result’ against a ‘very strong’ Wigan Athletic side in a behind closed doors match earlier this week.

