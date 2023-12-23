Chesterfield were ‘unplayable’ in the second-half as they thumped Aldershot Town 4-1, said coach Danny Webb

The Spireites came from a goal down to secure the victory and go 11 points clear at the top of the table for the timebeing at least with second-placed Bromley in action later this evening.

The Blues have now bagged an incredible 71 goals already this season.

"We have just got to keep on going,” Webb said. “I think we are averaging nearly 2.6 goals a game which is crazy, as is the points total, for this moment in time.

“We were a bit shaky in the first few minutes, especially after they scored, but at times in the second-half I thought we were unplayable.

"The gaffer let them know at half-time that he wanted an improvement in the performance and I think we got that. Everyone was very calm in that second-half, maybe we could have scored a couple more but, saying that, Harry Tyrer made a good save at 1-1.

"I think 99% of the decision-making from the players was good from the players.

"It is a really cracking win. To be this clear at the halfway mark is a good return. Everything is going to plan but we have got a lot of hard games to come. This race is far from run.”

Liam Mandeville missed out on a place in the squad due to illness. Webb said: "I think he has missed two training sessions in two years. Hopefully he can shake it off for Boxing Day.”

Tyrone Williams (thigh) is back in full training but was not involved on Saturday. “I think he will be back in the squad in the next two weeks,” Webb said.

On the decision to start Miguel Freckleton over Branden Horton, Webb explained: “Branden knows that he could easily start at Solihull or he could not be on the bench again. It is an understanding that all the players have got. Today it was just to make us a really solid back four knowing that they are going to leave two up. When they play on the counter-attack their two centre-forwards play quite wide apart with the plan being to separate our centre-halves. We just felt with two more defensive-minded full-backs we thought that would make us more solid.”