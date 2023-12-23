Chesterfield stretched their lead at the top of the National League to 11 points after fighting back to deservedly beat play-off hopefuls Aldershot Town 4-1.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The visitors went ahead after just four minutes through Josh Stokes but Darren Oldaker curled in a fantastic free-kick one minute later.

Ryan Colclough, back from injury, blasted in from a tight angle to make it 2-1 just after the hour before Will Grigg pounced from close-range to add a third with 17 minutes remaining before Armando Dobra grabbed a fourth in added-time, which was their 71st goal of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This victory for the Blues, who still have two games in hand, are 11 points clear of second-placed Bromley, who play in the tea-time kick-off against Altrincham.

Jamie Grimes in action against Aldershot. Picture: Tina Jenner

This was also Chesterfield’s 13th home win in a row, sixth straight victory in all competitions, and they continue their record of scoring in every fixture - 26 - this season.

The Spireites now face back-to-back games against Solihull Moors on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

There were four changes to the Chesterfield starting line-up from the 1-0 win at Hartlepool United last weekend. Miguel Freckleton, Michael Jacobs, Colclough and Grigg came in for Branden Horton, Liam Mandeville, Ollie Banks and Joe Quigley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldershot were without their second top scorer, Lorent Tolaj, who has notched 11 league goals. But Stokes and Jack Barham, who have 24 goals between them, did start. The visitors also had their manager, Tommy Widdrington, missing due to illness.

These two teams played out a seven-goal thriller in the reverse fixture, which Chesterfield just edged, and the net bulged twice in the opening five minutes in this clash.

It was Aldershot who took the lead on three minutes when Stokes drilled in a low finish after the Spireityes failed to deal with a cross into the box from the right.

But Town hit an instant equaliser one minute later when Oldaker curled in a wonderful, curling free-kick from the edge of the area. That continued Chesterfield’s run of scoring in every game this season, which now stands at 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blues dominated the rest of the half, playing some lovely football, with Oldaker and Dobra at the heart of most good things the home side did.

Grigg and Dobra both went close, but they were denied by the legs of goalkeeper Jordi Van Stappershoef. Grigg had another big chance but he headed wide from close-range from Ryheem Sheckleford’s cross, although it looked like towering defender Coby Rowe may have got the last touch.

Aldershot’s Rowe and Hai Mnoga were both booked for fouls on Colclough, putting them at risk of being sent off in the second-half.

Chesterfield ended the half a bit sloppy, giving the ball away numerous times deep inside their own half, but they escaped any further damage and the score was level at the break in what had been an entertaining 45 minutes of football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Early in the second-half, Harry Tyrer was forced to push a shot from Jack Barham wide. Down the other end, Grigg slotted wide at the near post after good link-up play by Jacobs and Colclough.

Aldershot were then denied a certain goal by a superb block by Sheckleford, who threw his body the ball to stop Barham’s strike going in.

Just after the hour-mark, Van Stappershoef made his third good save of the match, this time saving from Jacobs. But just moments later, Chesterfield had the lead on 65 minutes when Colclough blasted into the far corner from a tight angle to put the hosts in front for the first time.

Manager Paul Cook made a double change with 20 minutes remaining, with Ollie Banks and James Berry coming on, and they combined to create the third for Grigg, who pounced from a couple of yards out to give the Spireites some breathing space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Spireites had Aldershot exactly where they wanted them in the final stages and, as they have done so many times this season, they pushed for more goals, and they got a fourth when Dobra finished from inside the area to make it a very Merry Christmas.

Chesterfield: Tyrer; Sheckleford, Palmer, Grimes, Freckleton; Naylor, Oldaker; Jacobs (Banks, 69), Dobra, Colclough (Berry, 69); Grigg (Quigley, 84)

Unused subs: King, Jones.