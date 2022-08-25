Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowe, who will link-up with former Chesterfield manager James Rowe at the National League North club, missed most of last season due to a health issue.

The former Bradford City forward has been training but a decision was made to loan him out to increase his minutes on the pitch.

Danny Rowe has joined AFC Fylde on loan.

On the possibility of bringing someone in to replace Rowe, first-team coach Gary Roberts told the DT: "You are always looking, but at the top end of the pitch we have got three very good strikers.

"The manager will tell you, managers always want players, but we are more than happy with what we have got at the top end of the pitch.

"We have got Akwasi, Kabby and Joe Quigley who is playing out of his skin at the minute.

"We are really happy with what we have got up there."

And when asked about more possible departures, Roberts added: "We are quite happy at the minute, we are really happy at the minute with the squad. Everyone is settled, training well and playing well as a team. The lads are really close. Lads are going home happy every day.

"It will come to a point where lads will want to play football, that will come, that is natural. But at the minute it seems like everyone is happy.”

Striker Rowe is legend at Fylde for his previous time at the club where he broke goalscoring records, won individual awards and scored the winner in the FA Trophy final.

Roberts agreed that it was a good move for all parties and that his return in January could be like having a ‘new signing’ for Chesterfield.

"We have not seen Danny since Halifax after what happened, which is totally understandable,” he said.

"It is perfect for Danny because we can’t get Danny any games at the minute. It is a little bit closer to home for him.

"If Danny goes to Fylde and scores a couple of goals and comes back to us fit and ready to go, it works perfect for everyone.

"Danny is a top player, especially in this division, and if he comes back to us fit he will be like a new signing for us.