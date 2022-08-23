Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old is due to remain at the National League North side until January 1.

He has been allowed to leave to get some minutes under his belt as he bids to return to full fitness following a health issue which ruled him out for most of last season.

The forward will link-up again with manager James Rowe, who signed him for the Spireites from Bradford City in April 2021.

On signing for Fylde, Rowe said: “It’s great to be back. I just need to play some games and get up to speed quickly, and then kick-on further.

“At the point when it was decided that I would go out on loan, Fylde was the only place I wanted to come to.

“There are plenty of reasons for wanting to come back, but the main one is I know everyone involved with the club, and I enjoyed myself the last time I was here, so it was an easy choice for me.

“However, it’s a fresh start here now for a few months, and I just want to do well and win some games along the way.”

Experienced frontman Rowe is Fylde’s all-time leading scorer and he bagged the winner in the FA Trophy final in 2018, giving him legendary status amongst the Coasters fanbase.

Spireites boss Paul Cook said earlier this month that the striker could potentially be loaned out to help him get up to speed.

“You have got to feel so sorry for Danny for what he has been through,” Cook said.

“Football injuries are probably acceptable, but to have a situation like Danny’s is really tough both physically and mentally for a player.

"Danny is coming back now, he is integrating into training.

"We must have a plan for Danny because he is six weeks behind the rest of the players.

"Getting Danny up to speed as quickly as we can, whatever way that looks, is so important for us because a fit Danny Rowe is a massive asset for any club in our division.

"Danny’s fitness is through no fault of Danny’s at all.

"So we have got a period of time now, whether that is here or whether we look at getting Danny out on loan, possibly, to play some games which is something that we might do.

"One of the problems that we have is we don’t have a reserve team so some of our lads can’t go periods of time without playing.