Chesterfield transfers latest as deadline day edges closer

Chesterfield are working against the clock to add to their squad before the transfer deadline.

The cut-off point for teams to make any final additions is 11pm on Friday. After that teams can only sign free agents.

Clubs in League Two must submit a squad list of 22, which does not include goalkeepers or players under the age of 21, after the deadline.

The DT understands that a small number of players would be allowed to leave, mainly on loan, which would then free up space in the squad for incomings. There has been interest in at least one of their players who is not a regular starter.

It is very much a juggling act, with lots of plate-spinning, before the window slams shut until January 1. The Spireites, of course, do not want to leave themselves short and they are also keen to find the right moves for those who can depart. Equally, they do not want a bloated squad and to be left with players who can’t be registered to play.

As everyone is well aware, there is no transfer deadline in the National League until the middle of March, so that could be one option for any departing player after August 30. This is the first window that Town have been involved in for six years, but it is nothing new to experienced manager Paul Cook.

Chesterfield have now brought in10 new players, with young Newcastle United goalkeeper Max Thompson the latest new face, joining on a season-long loan. However, with a bit of luck, that is not expected to be the last signing, with the possibility of adding one more not out of the question.

EFL rules state that clubs must register new signings before 12noon the day before a fixture for them to be allowed to play in that game. Keeper Thompson, for example, will be eligible to play against Gillingham, if selected, on Saturday because he was announced today (Thursday). Anyone registered after 12noon on Friday would have to wait to make their debut, but with the squad having worked all week on their shape and set-pieces for the trip to Priestfield, any new arrivals might not necessarily feature anyway.