Chesterfield transfers latest as 11pm deadline looms

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

It’s transfer deadline day and there is likely to be some business in and out at Chesterfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spireites have added six new faces this month, although one of those, Kyle McFadzean, has suffered a knee injury and is going to be out for a lengthy period. They have also lost 17 goals following the departures of Dilan Markanday and James Berry.

Speaking after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town, Paul Cook said he would be ‘gobsmacked’ if there was not one ‘in’ and one ‘out.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Araujo is still a Spireites player but he has returned to his parent club Fulham while he recovers from injury. That leaves the Blues short at left centre-back, with Jamie Grimes the only option, so that is a position to watch before tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Cook has openly said that players will have to leave because they have got too many players and Branden Horton was left out of the squad matchday squad on Saturday after previously featuring in six of the last seven games, so that could point towards an exit for the promotion-winning left-back. The likes of Kane Drummond and Bailey Hobson were out on loan earlier in the season before being recalled because of the injury crisis but if they were to return to the National League then tonight’s deadline does not apply.

The one ‘out’ Chesterfield definitely won’t want to see is Armando Dobra, with interest from Stockport County having emerged, although our understanding is that that has cooled off for now, but you can never rule anything out on deadline day.

Once the deadline passes, clubs are required to submit their final squad list for the rest of the season. Stay tuned!