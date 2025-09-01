Chesterfield transfer latest as deadline edges closer

There could be some transfer activity at Chesterfield in the last couple of the hours of the window.

The deadline for clubs in the Premier League and EFL to sign players is 7pm tonight. After that, teams can only sign free agents until January. In the past the deadline has been 11pm or midnight but it is earlier this year.

There have been plenty of big-money moves so far, with Alexander Isak set to complete a sensational £125m move from Newcastle United to Liverpool, in what will be a British transfer record. The Premier League champions have also agreed a £35m fee for England and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

But although it has been a quiet day so far at the Spireites, there could be about to change with some activity in and out possible before 7pm, we understand. The Blues will be hoping to keep hold of Armando Dobra, who has reportedly attracted interest from several clubs in this window. And manager Paul Cook made it clear recently that they need to strengthen in the defensive department. We will bring you the latest as and when we receive it, if indeed any business gets done before 7pm.

Chesterfield, who have started the season strongly, sitting second in League Two, are in EFL Trophy action on Tuesday night, away at Crewe in the first of three group games.