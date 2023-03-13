The 21-year-old has not played in any of the Spireites’ last five matches due to a hamstring injury. In fact, his last appearance was actually against Wealdstone on February 21 when the Albania under-21 international came off the bench to score an equaliser to make it 1-1.

Thankfully, his injury is not as bad as first feared and he is edging closer to a return.

Dobra, who is Town’s top scorer with 10 goals in all competitions this season, has taken part in some fitness work before the last two fixtures but was not included in the matchday squad.

Armando Dobra.

After Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Yeovil Town, assistant manager Danny Webb said that ‘Dobs’ could be involved against Wealdstone but that it was unlikely that he would start.

His return will spark an interesting debate about what is the Spireites’ best forward-line and who out of Ryan Colclough, Liam Mandeville, Andrew Dallas, Paul McCallum and Dobra would miss out when they are all fit.

With a possible play-off campaign in the waiting, Chesterfield are keen not to rush any of their injured players back so that they do not risk not having them for the end of season promotion race.

In other injury news, striker Akwasi Asante remains out with a groin problem, while Andrew Dallas is hoping to shake off a knock to the knee he suffered against Yeovil.