The forward signed on loan from Solihull Moors until the end of the season last week and made his debut in the win against Southend United before being handed his first start at home to Yeovil Town at the weekend.

The 23-year-old lasted 80 minutes against the Glovers despite suffering a knee problem in the first-half.

He said: “I felt bright in the first-half and then I got a bit of a knock on my knee and my quad tightened up so I struggled to get going in the second-half but I tried to power through and hoped that I would get another chance but it was not to be. It (the knee) is a bit stiff now but I will look after myself and hopefully get myself right for Tuesday.”

Andrew Dallas, left, celebrates with Paul McCallum. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Chesterfield were left frustrated after the 1-1 draw against Yeovil, a result which meant they remained fourth in the table but slipped six points behind Woking in third. But Town can cut that gap on Tuesday night before facing the Cards this Saturday.

Wealdstone earned a 1-1 draw in Derbyshire last month and they are now just one place and three points behind the play-off places so they will be tough opposition.

“There are no easy games in this league and it comes thick and fast Saturday-Tuesday but there is no reason why we can’t be confident going into it on the back of the last few results so we are looking forward to it and hopefully we can get a win,” Dallas said.

The Scot played in the ‘10’ position on Saturday and he said he still learning the role and what is expected of him.

On the Yeovil performance, he added: “In the first-half we looked bright but we struggled to get going in the second-half. I think we have got to be creating more chances and putting them to bed.