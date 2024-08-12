Chesterfield to seek 'answers' from referee boss after bizarre Swindon Town decision

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield will be seeking clarity on why they were not awarded a stonewall penalty against Swindon Town on the opening day of the season.

The Spireites were 1-0 up and should have been given a spot-kick when Grant Hall clearly fouled Michael Jacobs in the box but referee Scott Oldham ignored the appeals, much to the shock of pretty much everyone in the stadium.

It was a key decision because that would have given the Blues a nice cushion but instead the Robins equalised and the match finished 1-1.

Paul Cook, who was booked for his protests after it was not awarded, was baffled by the decision.

Referee Scott Oldham. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

Former Premier League referee Mike Jones is the EFL’s head of refereeing and Chesterfield are planning to hold talk with him.

Danny Webb told the DT: "I think at some point we will have a chat with Mike to question things, not in an aggressive or demeaning way, but to find out answers and clarity because I think it was a blatant penalty.

"But referees can make mistakes. I think Scott (Oldham) was the referee when we played Orient last year in the cup and did a good job. Everyone is allowed mistakes but we are very disappointed that we didn’t get that and maybe put the game out of sight.”