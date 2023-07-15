The young forward has featured in all four of Chesterfield’s pre-season games so far, including starting the 2-0 defeat to Sheffield United on Saturday.

The 20-year-old former Ipswich Town man has scored once against Matlock Town and has impressed everyone with his enthusiasm, energy and work-rate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think a decision is quite close, we all quite like him, so we will wait and see on that,” Webb told the DT at full-time.

Chesterfield lost 2-0 to Sheffield United on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner.

In other news, Town intend to bring in another goalkeeper to compete with Harry Tyrer but at the moment Webb said there is no-one else they are looking at.

“It was nice for Luke (Chadwick) to get a few minutes,” he said.”He has been such a good lad around the place. Probably at some point we will look to bring in another goalie, even if it is just to look at but as I say, for the here and now, we have got the two. We don’t really plan on having one on the bench but I do think we will bring in another goalie at some point.”

Two players who were missing from the game against United were defenders Laurence Maguire and Ash Palmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Laurence Maguire is ill, he phoned in ill last night, he was told to stay away,” Webb explained.

“Ash Palmer just felt his lower calf/achilles the other night so it was not worth risking him.”

Chesterfield competed well against Paul Heckingbottom’s men and theyheld them until early after half-time before two quick goals did the damage.

But overall it was another good run-out with lots of positives for the Blues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have played Championship and Premier League in the space of a week and we have pretty much held our own,” Webb added.

“We had a right go, some good chances, still things to improve, there was some rustiness with passes and tackles and set-pieces going out of play, but that is what pre-season is for.

“We are on schedule with fitness and performance levels but come Dorking we want everything to go up another notch and make sure we start this season firing.”