After a goalless first-half, two quick-fire strikes from substitutes Iliman Ndiaye and Ben Osborn early after the break took the game away from the Spireites, who could be proud of their performance.

Paul Cook named a similar starting line-up to the one which ended the match against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek and they competed extremely well in the first-half and played some attractive football but without making goalkeeper Wes Foderingham work too often.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United, playing their first pre-season friendly, named a mix of experienced pros and youngsters in their starting line-up. Striker Will Osula was a handful but he will have been disappointed not to have found the net in the first 45.

Brandon Horton in action against Sheffield United. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The Spireites’ best chance came inside the first 10 minutes when Ryheem Sheckleford flashed a low ball across goal and it was almost turned in via a deflection.

Clear-cut opportunities were hard to come by for the hosts but they continued to work the ball neatly through the lines, the impressive Bailey Hobson was at the heart of most good moves, with Joe Quigley and Jesurun Uchegbulam both getting shots off.

Down the other end, the Blades were electric on the break and Osula was denied by a last-ditch sliding tackle by Brandon Horton, had two shots expertly saved by Harry Tyrer and he hit the side-netting from a one-on-one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield conceded quickly after the restart against the Owls on Tuesday and they did the same here against United, who made 11 changes at half-time, when substitute Ndiaye, who is being linked with a move to Marseille, went through on goal and he rounded Tyrer to put the visitors in front.

And they doubled their lead soon after when Ollie McBurnie broke the offside trap and teed up Osborn for a simple tap-in.

The Blades almost had a third but Tyrer made a smart save down to his right to keep out McBurnie’s header and then he denied the same player again with a block.

Cook made eight changes on the hour-mark, with only Tyrer, Jamie Grimes and Tyrone Williams remaining on the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite United’s two quick-fire goals Chesterfield kept on going and Liam Mandeville brought a save from Adam Davies and dragged another shot narrowly wide from the edge of the area, while Tyrer was having his own personal duel with McBurnie, saving from the striker once again.

The last 10 minutes were uneventful apart from a late Will Grigg chance, but the Spireites did not disgrace themselves against a team who will be playing in the top-flight this season. In the end, it was the slick, sharp play by United’s front pair Ndiaye and McBurnie that proved the difference.

After two big wins against Matlock Town and Alfreton Town, Chesterfield have given a good account of themselves against Wednesday and United, and they face another tough test at home to League One Derby County next.