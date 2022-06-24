In what was a surprise announcement, Spanish side Real Betis and French club Marseille will face each at the Spireites’ home on Wednesday, July 27.

The match is part of Marseille’s summer tour, which also takes in games against Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

Spireites chief executive John Croot said it was ‘great to be involved in bringing two top European clubs to Chesterfield’ and that it was a ‘great showcase across the world for Chesterfield.’

Betis finished fifth in La Liga last season and won the Copa Del Rey, beating Valencia on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

Led by former Manchester City and West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini, the Green and White have the likes of ex-City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo and former-Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin in their ranks.

Marseille were runners-up in Ligue 1 last season, a competition they have won 10 times, along with the European Cup in 1993.

They boast the likes of former West Ham midfielder Dimitri Payet and ex-Arsenal pair Sead Kolasinac and Mattéo Guendouzi in their squad.