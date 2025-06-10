Chesterfield to face Sheffield United in pre-season friendly

Chesterfield will play Sheffield United in a pre-season friendly again this summer.

The Spireites will host the Blades at 3pm on Saturday, July 26. With the League Two season starting a week after on August 2, the visit of Chris Wilder's men will likely be Town’s final outing before the competitive campaign gets underway.

The Blues have previously confirmed a friendly at Matlock Town on Saturday, July 5 at 3pm and there is also set to be a match which fans can attend in Spain in the middle of July, with the full details yet to be announced.

United provided tough opposition last summer, winning 3-0 at the SMH Group Stadium, with the goals coming from Will Osula, Andre Dozzell and Owen Hampson. It proved to be a costly afternoon for Chesterfield with serious injuries to Paddy Madden and Ash Palmer.

The Spireites finished seventh in League Two last season.

The Blades missed out on promotion to the Premier League in agonising circumstances at the end of last seaspn, losing 2-1 in the fifth minute of added-time in the Championship play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley, so they will be keen to avoid a hangover and go one better this time.

Announcing the friendly, the Spireites said: “We can confirm that we will welcome Championship side Sheffield United to the SMH Group Stadium on Saturday, July 26 (3pm KO). Ticket details will be released in due course.”

As well as a training camp in Girona, United will also be playing York City, Rotherham United and Burton Albion.

