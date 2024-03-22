Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Spireites just need to avoid defeat against Boreham Wood to secure the title and promotion to the Football League. They will also win it if Barnet drop points against Dorking Wanderers.

It is normally tradition for the title-winners to lift the trophy on the final day of the season but that will not be the case this time. The DT understands it is not a club decision.

The game, which will be live on TNT Sports, is a sell-out to home supporters. The last few tickets were sold on Friday morning.

Chesterfield are on the cusp of promotion. Picture: Getty

"We want to get it done,” assistant manager Danny Webb said. “We have worked so hard to be in this position and everyone deserves a lot of credit for that. Everyone is a bit excited, myself included, because it could happen, but if it doesn't then we have got other games to do it. We have got to make sure we keep going it until it is done.

"The atmosphere is going to be rocking, there will be a few nerves, a few butterflies. We have got six games to get a point and we want to get it done tomorrow.

"We want to bounce back after Halifax with a good performance and a win and we all know what that will bring.”

Boreham Wood are fifth from bottom, one point above the relegation zone. They have former Spireite Kabongo Tsimanga in their ranks, and he has scored four goals in nine appearances since joining on loan from Peterborough United, who he left Chesterfield for in January 2023.