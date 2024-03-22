Chesterfield top goalscorer Will Grigg a doubt for Boreham Wood clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 25-goal striker suffered a tight hamstring in the defeat to Halifax on Wednesday night.
Asked if he is available for Saturday, coach Danny Webb replied: “Not sure. He had a scan late last evening on his hamstring. We will get the result today. He will be a doubt, definitely, because he would not come off early otherwise. But we are hoping it is not too bad.”
Town could also be without Ryan Colclough who limped off on the hour-mark at The Shay.
"Hopefully that is just a bit of a sore ankle, bit of a knock, we will assess him today as well,” Webb told the DT.
Tyrone Williams also came off with 15 minutes remaining but it is hoped he will be fit for selection.
Webb said: "I think he had a bit of cramp, I think he is okay. It has been a long season. We have used the least amount of players. We have got a good squad, by the way, so let’s not get the violins out but, at the same time, a lot of them have churned out games week in week out. It has been a hell of a slog which would make the feeling if we were to get promoted ever so sweet.”
Asked whether the poor pitch at The Shay played a part in the three injuries, Webb said: “Good question. I don’t know. I personally would rather play on that pitch than the astroturf.”