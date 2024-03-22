Chesterfield top goalscorer Will Grigg a doubt for Boreham Wood clash

Will Grigg is a doubt for Chesterfield’s potential title-clinching game against Boreham Wood.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 10:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 25-goal striker suffered a tight hamstring in the defeat to Halifax on Wednesday night.

Asked if he is available for Saturday, coach Danny Webb replied: “Not sure. He had a scan late last evening on his hamstring. We will get the result today. He will be a doubt, definitely, because he would not come off early otherwise. But we are hoping it is not too bad.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Town could also be without Ryan Colclough who limped off on the hour-mark at The Shay.

Most Popular
Will Grigg. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)Will Grigg. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)
Will Grigg. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

"Hopefully that is just a bit of a sore ankle, bit of a knock, we will assess him today as well,” Webb told the DT.

Tyrone Williams also came off with 15 minutes remaining but it is hoped he will be fit for selection.

Webb said: "I think he had a bit of cramp, I think he is okay. It has been a long season. We have used the least amount of players. We have got a good squad, by the way, so let’s not get the violins out but, at the same time, a lot of them have churned out games week in week out. It has been a hell of a slog which would make the feeling if we were to get promoted ever so sweet.”

Asked whether the poor pitch at The Shay played a part in the three injuries, Webb said: “Good question. I don’t know. I personally would rather play on that pitch than the astroturf.”

Related topics:Will GriggBoreham WoodChesterfieldHalifax