Chesterfield tickets selling well for Notts County play-off final at Wembley

The Spireites clash with Notts County at Wembley this weekend, with the winner promoted to League Two.

A rail strike, coach prices and the ‘cost of living crisis’ have made getting to Wembley difficult and expensive but Town can be proud of how many tickets they have sold so far.

According to Spireites Police, that number was just over 10,000 as of Tuesday.

The Spireites are heading to Wembley!

Notts will also be taking a strong following, so the attendance is likely to be a healthy figure.

Both sets of supporters had problems buying tickets when they went on sale from Wembley Stadium’s official website on Monday but those technical issues have now been resolved.

The Green Man pub, on Dagmar Avenue, has announced it will be hosting Spireites fans in the beer garden ahead of the game, while Notts have been allocated BoxPark for their pre and post-match drinks.

Chesterfield have also been given the ‘east concourse area of the stadium’ for their fan zone, while County have been allocated the ‘west side on the event pad.’

There will be no VAR or goal-line technology used during the match.

The game will go to extra-time and penalties if needed.

