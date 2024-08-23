Chesterfield team news for Salford City League Two clash
The Spireites host the Ammies on Saturday and go into it full of confidence after thrashing Crewe 5-0 last weekend, which was their first win since returning to League Two.
They will face a Salford side who have not won any of their first four games in all competitions and have not scored a single goal, but they did record a respectable draw at Bradford City a week ago.
The Blues have six players out injured in Ryheem Sheckleford, Ash Palmer, Devan Tanton, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough and Paddy Madden, although the latter has started some light jogging.
With that in mind, and after a handsome victory at Gresty Road, Cook is unlikely to make any changes to the line-up.
When asked about his team selection and injuries, he laughed: “I am sure Karl (Robinson) is not mad enough to think there will be a lot of difference in what he sees tomorrow than what he saw at Crewe.
"I am sure Karl will come here tomorrow with every intention of trying to win a game of football that his team are well capable of doing. We will go on the pitch with the intention of taking the game to the opposition like we always do.
"Karl is a really good football guy, he loves his football, he is very passionate about his football. He has had some really good success in his career. I watched Salford play in pre-season and they beat Everton and they looked excellent, they really did.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.