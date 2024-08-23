Chesterfield team news for Salford City League Two clash

Chesterfield beat Crewe 5-0 last Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner

Paul Cook has unsurprisingly hinted at an unchanged line-up for Chesterfield’s match against Salford City.

The Spireites host the Ammies on Saturday and go into it full of confidence after thrashing Crewe 5-0 last weekend, which was their first win since returning to League Two.

They will face a Salford side who have not won any of their first four games in all competitions and have not scored a single goal, but they did record a respectable draw at Bradford City a week ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues have six players out injured in Ryheem Sheckleford, Ash Palmer, Devan Tanton, Liam Mandeville, Ryan Colclough and Paddy Madden, although the latter has started some light jogging.

With that in mind, and after a handsome victory at Gresty Road, Cook is unlikely to make any changes to the line-up.

When asked about his team selection and injuries, he laughed: “I am sure Karl (Robinson) is not mad enough to think there will be a lot of difference in what he sees tomorrow than what he saw at Crewe.

"I am sure Karl will come here tomorrow with every intention of trying to win a game of football that his team are well capable of doing. We will go on the pitch with the intention of taking the game to the opposition like we always do.

"Karl is a really good football guy, he loves his football, he is very passionate about his football. He has had some really good success in his career. I watched Salford play in pre-season and they beat Everton and they looked excellent, they really did.”