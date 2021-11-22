Chesterfield team news ahead of National League clash against Altrincham

The Spireites will be aiming to go 10 unbeaten in all competitions when they entertain the Robins at the Technique Stadium.

Town lead the way at the top of the National League but the manager is wary of the threat Alty, who won 4-1 at Weymouth at the weekend, will pose.

“It is going to take an almighty effort against a really technical team tomorrow with a good manager to overcome them after a Saturday away game so we need to pull together,” he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Rowe.

“We need to get supporters in again, we need to make it as loud as possible and we need to play with our DNA the best we can and hopefully we can get a result.

“I am sure they will come and try and influence the game their way because they have got a clear way of playing but so have we.

"They got a positive result on Saturday after their disappointment in the FA Cup so it shows they have got good character in their squad.

“It is going to be a tough evening, I have no doubts about that, but one we can overcome I am sure.”

Chesterfield, who will still be without 10 players for the match, will check on a couple of players ahead of the game.

Manny Oyeleke was a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Solihull Moors with a calf injury but played more than an hour before coming off as a precaution.

Jeff King took a knock to his knee in the first-half but managed to continue so he will be monitored.

Luke Croll was on the receiving end of a heavy challenge from Solihull’s Kyle Storer which resulted in a red card and he also will be checked over.

Fraser Kerr missed out on Saturday due to illness.

Calvin Miller sits out his last match of his three-game suspension and will be back for Maidenhead United.