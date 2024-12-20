Chesterfield suffer double blow as injury list increases to 11 for AFC Wimbledon clash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield have received more bad injury news.

Tyrone Williams was forced off in the second-half of last Saturday’s win at Carlisle United with a dislocated shoulder after landing awkwardly. And although the medical team were able to pop it back in, the healing process is not as straight-forward as that.

It is a shame for the defender, who is out of contract next summer, because he had to wait patiently for his opportunity this season and was grabbing it with both hands.

"He has got to have a scan on it later today, I don’t think it is going to be very good news,” assistant manager Danny Webb told BBC Radio Sheffield. “I would guess a minimum of four to five weeks and a maximum of three to four months.”

Fellow defender Lewis Gordon had to go off at half-time in the same game with a calf problem and he is unlikely to play against AFC Wimbledon this weekend and could also be out in the treatment room for a period. The left-back has been a consistent performer since signing last summer and has been an ever-present.

"That is not particularly great either, I think he will be a major doubt for tomorrow,” Webb added. “I think we are looking at a couple of weeks with Lewis as well.”

That means that Chesterfield will be without 11 players for the visit of AFC Wimbledon, who are two points and two places above the Spireites in the table. Town could go third with a win and if other results go their way.