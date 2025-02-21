Kane Drummond has ‘turned down’ a couple of moves recently, manager Paul Cook has revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old, who was a summer signing from Macclesfield, has not been included in Chesterfield’s 22-man squad list but there are two spaces that are still available. And although it is thought those spots have been left open for Kyle McFadzen and maybe Chey Dunkley, who are both injured, if that does not materialise, then Drummond or some of the others who were left out could be drafted in.

Drummond has already had a loan spell at Oldham Athletic earlier this season but was recalled because of the Spireites’ injury crisis. That situation led him to be involved in nine successive matches, including three starts, but he has now not featured in any of the last four fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the forward scored two goals in a 3-0 win for the reserves against Preston on Tuesday, with Cook looking on from the stands, which will have done him no harm at all.

Kane Drummond.

Cook said: "Kane is a young lad who has got a bright future. He has probably turned down a move or two because he really wants to be a part of this football club and that is great credit to him.”

Drummond’s double and a penalty from Ollie Banks secured a comfortable win against a youthful Preston side, with John Fleck and Janoi Donacien both playing the first-half, while Ash Palmer and Michael Jacobs played the full game, as did Jenson Metcalfe, although he did hobble off late on.

On the game, Cook said: “Of course it gives you food for thought, that is what those games are for. If you look from one to 11 in that game, it probably epitomised what a good club I feel we are. The attitude to a reserve game was like it was a proper football game. Our lads were clearly at it and the performance warranted the result as well. In general, our lads are what they are, we see them every day.”