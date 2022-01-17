Tom Denton is edging closer to returning from injury after a year out.

The striker has suffered two knee injuries in the last 12 months but the 32-year-old is set to come back into full training next month.

Manager James Rowe said: “I will need to assess him when he comes back into training in about 10 days time. Does he need a loan or can he contribute immediately to the first-team?

"If Tom can come back this season and make an impact I think that will be a real plus for us. He brings his own weapons to the game and it is clear what he can contribute and I think that is something we have not got in the squad at the moment.”

There is further good news on defender George Carline, who is on track to return in March after being out since October with a knee injury.

But unfortunately fellow centre-back Haydn Hollis, who has injured his Achilles twice since last April, will not play again this season and a decision will need to be taken over his future.